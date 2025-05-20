Russia's ambitious plan to capture four Ukrainian regions by year's end met with skepticism Tuesday, May 20, 2025 2:00:21 PM

Bloomberg reported that Russia aims to capture four Ukrainian regions by the end of the year. Speaking with the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, Ukrainian Armed Forces reserve colonel and military expert Serhiy Hrabskiy expressed skepticism about Russia's ability to achieve this plan within the stated timeline.

On May 19, Bloomberg reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he has the upper hand on the front lines and thinks he can fully capture four Ukrainian regions by the year's end. Consequently, he is reportedly in no hurry to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine.

"Putin is confident that his forces can break through Ukrainian defenses by the end of the year and fully control the regions he claims. This belief suggests that the Russian leader will not rush into an agreement and is unlikely to make any substantial concessions to Trump during their conversation," the report stated.

Military expert Hrabskiy believes the Russian Armed Forces might find it impossible to meet these objectives in the allocated timeframe. "Bloomberg can publish whatever it wants, but there is a reality to consider, which indicates such a plan is unachievable for the Russian military. Despite their artillery advantage, they cannot penetrate our defenses, and at their current pace, it might take them up to ten years," Hrabskiy explained.

He highlighted the need to consider two main factors for Russia's plans to succeed: the availability of forces and resources, and the presence of opposing forces. Nonetheless, the expert predicts that Russia will continue exerting effort in its attacks, depleting its manpower and equipment.

"Our task is to strengthen our defense, hold our ground, and make the enemy's objectives unattainable," Hrabskiy emphasized.

