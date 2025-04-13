Russia's ballistic missile attack on Sumy leaves dozens dead Sunday, April 13, 2025 9:21:19 AM

In a haunting escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian forces unleashed a barrage of ballistic missiles on the Ukrainian city of Sumy early Sunday, April 13th, according to local authorities and a statement from President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Telegram that at least 31 lives were claimed, among them two children. Another 84 individuals, including 10 children, suffered injuries. President Zelensky echoed these staggering figures, denouncing the attack as responsible for "dozens of civilian casualties."

“A heinous assault by Russian ballistic missiles on Sumy,” Zelensky stated. “The enemy’s rockets struck an ordinary city street amid ordinary lives: homes, schools, cars on the street. And this happened on a day when people were heading to churches for Palm Sunday, the celebration of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem."

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, confirmed the details of the tragedy in Sumy, indicating multiple missile strikes by Russian forces.

The aftermath, visible in photos and videos from the targeted areas, reveals shattered windows, burning cars, and severely damaged public transport vehicles. Several building facades were partially destroyed.

Zelensky called for a firm international response to this aggressive action:

“A severe global reaction is required (to this attack),” Zelensky urged.

“From the United States, Europe, and all around the world, from anyone desiring an end to this war and its casualties. Russia courts conflict and extends this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace remains elusive. No dialogue has ever ceased ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. Russia deserves to be treated as a terrorist state.”

Russia and Ukraine carried drone attacks against each other overnight. On the night leading to Sunday, April 13th, the Russian military launched an offensive utilizing 55 drones against Ukraine. Ukrainian armed forces reported intercepting and destroying 43 of these drones.

In response, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted and downed 13 Ukrainian UAVs, adding that Ukrainian military forces attacked facilities tied to Russia's energy infrastructure in the Belgorod region twice within a day.

