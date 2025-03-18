Russia’s Belgorod region comes under massive drone attack Tuesday, March 18, 2025 9:11:37 AM

On Tuesday, March 18th, Russia's Belgorod region came under a massive drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed early this morning that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 41 out of 46 UAVs deployed by Ukrainian forces targeting Russian territory.

Meanwhile, in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, two drones each were shot down, while in the Oryol region, one was intercepted, according to a Telegram post by the Russian defense ministry.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated in a Telegram video early on March 18th that the situation remains tense. "Currently, the adversary is actively shelling the Krasnoyaruzhsky district in the Belgorod region," he announced in a video released around 8:30 AM. All emergency services are active and focused on ensuring residents' safety, he added.

The previous evening, on March 17th, Gladkov reported that an 18-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury as a result of the UAV attack on Belgorod and its surrounding areas, leading to traumatic amputation of his right arm below the elbow.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz noted on March 18th in Telegram that the drone attack involving two aircraft-type UAVs resulted in no casualties or damage.

The governors of the Oryol and Kursk regions, Andrey Klychkov and Alexander Khinshtein, respectively, have provided no further details regarding the attacks in their jurisdictions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.