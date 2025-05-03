Russia's controversial recruitment tactics reach Togo: African students warned against fighting in Ukraine Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:00:15 PM

The Russian military has widened its recruitment efforts to the African nation of Togo, as confirmed by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Togolese government has reported that Ukrainian forces have captured several Togolese nationals, described as "students," in Ukraine, prompting Togo to urge its citizens not to engage in fighting for Russia.

The detainees hail from Togo, a small West African country near the equator that borders the Gulf of Guinea. This report, published on the website of Togoloese Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, suggests that Russia's recruitment efforts for its war in Ukraine extend beyond North Koreans, Chinese, Indians, and Pakistanis—groups previously reported—as they now include Africans.

Togo's foreign ministry stated that many of its citizens were lured into the conflict under the guise of being "students" with scholarships offered by Russian authorities. The ministry advises its citizens "seeking education abroad" to exercise extreme caution and verify the authenticity of such offers to prevent unwitting involvement in armed conflicts. Ukrainian officials have yet to officially confirm the capture of Togolese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

