Russia's diplomatic blunders: downing of Azerbaijani passenger plane deepens Kremlin's isolation Sunday, January 12, 2025 9:57:00 PM

In a striking example of the Kremlin's unfolding foreign policy, Russia finds itself increasingly surrounded by hostile states, even alienating those who once sought dialogue.

The self-styled "grand" strategy continues to baffle observers, as nations that were once neutral or friendly turn away, driven by its own diplomatic blunders. The latest episode sees a dramatic downturn in relations with Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev, demanding acknowledgment and apologies for a downed Azerbaijani aircraft, encountered the Kremlin's characteristic indifference and cynical response.

This analysis is highlighted by experts on the Telegram channel "The Forbidden Opinion".

Azerbaijani media suggest that Russia not only shot down the aircraft but also refused it emergency landing, leading to tragedy. The theory of a cover-up fits Kremlin's notorious “Soviet chekist” tactics: no plane, no evidence. Yet, this reaction only worsened the scenario.

Aliyev has signaled that Azerbaijan will not stand for such treatment, strengthening Baku's ties with the anti-Russian bloc, which includes Ukraine, Georgia, the Baltic States, Moldova, Armenia, and others. Previously pragmatic in its dealings with Russia, Azerbaijan now appears to be distancing itself decisively.

Jokes are circulating online about who the Kremlin might alienate next—Cuba? Mali? Experts point out that the Putin regime is cornering itself into isolation, behaving with a “grab-and-burn” mentality.

The situation with Azerbaijan demonstrates that the Kremlin needs neither sanctions nor external pressure to falter; merely give it space to err, and the "great strategists" will dismantle their own sphere of influence.

