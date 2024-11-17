Russia's hybrid warfare tactics intensify: EU faces heightened threat from espionage and cyberattacks Sunday, November 17, 2024 4:00:02 PM

Amid ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow continues to meddle in European Union affairs through hybrid warfare methods, which include espionage, cyberattacks, disinformation, and acts of sabotage.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains proactive in influencing EU processes using these hybrid methods, compelling Western nations to take the threats from Russia more seriously, reports German newspaper Die Welt, citing anonymous sources within Western intelligence agencies.

According to these sources, it appears Putin has no intention to reduce pressure on European countries and seeks to bolster his influence. The Baltic states, Germany, and several leading EU countries are all reportedly at risk.

Western intelligence points out that Russia is actively using hybrid tactics, including cyberattacks, espionage, spreading disinformation, and acts of sabotage. Russian intelligence operatives are also said to be maneuvering within political circles across various European countries.

Reports indicate that Germany has already begun to feel these impacts. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) in Germany notes an increase in arrests of individuals suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence, ranging from government employees to former or active military personnel.

Former BfV head Thomas Haldenwang, who stepped down on November 13, mentioned to reporters that his agency had "been observing the aggressive actions of Russian intelligence services for some time."

Journalists assert that these activities by Russia are causing significant concern among Western intelligence services, prompting these agencies to actively counter threats and attempt to reduce Russian influence within European states.

