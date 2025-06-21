Russia's intense attacks on Lyman front fail to breach Ukraine's defense Saturday, June 21, 2025 3:00:56 PM

In June 2025, the Russian military has continued its relentless offensive on the Lyman front, yet without achieving crucial strategic results.

The assaults on the Lyman axis are among the most intense and come with their own set of challenges. According to DeepState, in June 2025, Russian forces have maintained a high frequency of attacks in this area. While the average daily assaults in May numbered 184, this figure went up to 186 in June. Between June 10th and 14th, the Russian army conducted more than 200 assault operations in one day. The Lyman sector remains exceptionally contested, with Russian forces nearly doubling the number of attacks to 29 daily as per Ukraine's General Staff data from June 19th.

Despite re-organization and reinforcement with fresh troops, Russian forces have failed to gain a strategic advantage. In late May 2025, Russia restructured, rallying units of the 144th Motor Rifle Division within the 20th Combined Arms Army. These units engaged across the right bank of the Chorny Zherebets River, bolstered by elements from the 2nd Motor Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army to amp up the offensive.

Although stretching between Kruglyakivka and Kolesnikivka around Synkiv, Russian troops have stalled. Moscow's plan for the 1st Tank Army was to punch through Ukrainian defenses and seize the left bank of the Oskil River, yet these ambitions have been thwarted.

Russian forces had multiple tactical paths to advance: one through Karapivka over the Nitrius River, and another veering north toward Grekivka-Novoyehorivka. “Their plan was ambitious, but execution has fallen short, it's crawling at a snail's pace,” the experts from the DeepState points out.

Russia is desperately re-evaluating Lyman's strategic significance, acknowledging that losing this axis could severely disrupt Ukrainian defense and complicate their logistics via vital routes like the Kharkiv-Sloviansk highway.

Despite heavy deployment at sectors Terna-Yampilivka-Torskoe, results have been minimal. Russia resorts to modern military hardware, including North Korean-made Koksan self-propelled guns, yet to no avail. Failures from the 20th and 25th Armies have stopped any movement toward Siversk and the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk pocket.

Experts also mention the Ukrainian military's logistical hurdles, notably delays in forming the third Corps intended to lead the Lyman operation, presenting challenges to sustaining defense in this highly contested region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.