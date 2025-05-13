Russia's key demands in upcoming Istanbul talks: 'denazification' of Ukraine and territorial claims Tuesday, May 13, 2025 7:42:22 PM

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov, has articulated Moscow's firm stance ahead of anticipated talks in Istanbul slated for May 15. Speaking at a press briefing, Ryabkov said that Russia intends to emphasize the "denazification of the Kyiv regime" and will push for the recognition of occupied Ukrainian territories as part of the Russian Federation.

"The issues remain unchanged... Specifically addressing the root causes of this conflict, resolving matters related to the denazification of the Kyiv regime, and ensuring acknowledgment of the realities that have emerged on the ground recently, including the incorporation of new territories into the Russian Federation," Ryabkov stated, highlighting Russia's strategic objectives.

However, Ryabkov refrained from making any predictions about the potential outcomes of the talks, indicating that it's too early to speculate.

The Moscow-Kyiv direct negotiations are set for May 15 in Istanbul. While Russian President Vladimir Putin initially proposed the face-to-face meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, it remains uncertain whether Putin will physically attend the discussions. Sources suggest lacking activity from Putin's security team regarding travel preparations, whereas Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov are expected to head to Istanbul.

On May 11, Putin expressed readiness to engage in direct negotiations with Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to agree to the Istanbul talks promptly, without waiting for a ceasefire.

