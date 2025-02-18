Russia's Khmeimim air base attacked by drones amid Syrian regime change Tuesday, February 18, 2025 3:00:11 PM

In a late-night assault stretching from Monday into Tuesday, drones targeted Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base. This attack has been reported by local Telegram channel Sabereen News and OSINT researcher SyrianOSINT.

According to a Russian war correspondent Oleg Blokhin, alarms went off at the Russian base around 2:30 AM local time.

"It was described as an 'assault by a ground enemy.' Pantsir systems immediately engaged. Gunfire and explosions were heard. By 3:30 AM, the intensity of shooting had decreased, although sporadic firing continued."

Blokhin asserted that "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" was responsible for the assault. The group reportedly seized control of the nation, toppling Bashar al-Assad's regime. As of writing, there has been no official comment from Russia’s Defense Ministry regarding the attack. Moscow lost oversight of its bases, the Khmeimim airfield and the Tartus naval facility, following the regime change and Bashar al-Assad's flight to Russia.

Recently, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Damascus and Moscow are on the verge of striking a deal concerning these bases. Through Russia’s presence, Syria aims to balance Turkey's influence in the region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.