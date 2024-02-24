Russia's largest steel factory attacked by drones Saturday, February 24, 2024 3:00:53 PM

A significant fire broke out at the Novolipetsk Steel Plant (NLMK) in the early hours of Saturday, February 24, following a suspected drone attack, according to officials. Igor Artamonov, the Governor of Lipetsk Region, reported that the fire occurred in one of the plant's buldings. He stated that the fire has been extinguished, there were no casualties, and there is no threat of dangerous substances being released.

Governor Artamonov attributed the cause of the incident to the "fall" of a drone based on "unconfirmed information." He later wrote on his Telegram channel that two drones had been intercepted overnight in the Lipetsk Region, as well as over Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Tula regions.

The Telegram channel "Beware, News" reports that prior to the fire at the plant site, residents heard three explosions. Plant workers informed the media about one casualty.

Another Russian Telegram channel, "VChK-OGPU," citing a former plant employee, suggests that the unmanned drone struck the sintering and ore preparation workshop.

Footage published on social media shows the intense blaze, billowing smoke, and flashes from explosions.

Meduza noted that the Novolipetsk Steel Plant is Russia's largest steel factory.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.