Russia's losses in artillery amount to $8 billion since the start of the year Wednesday, October 16, 2024 10:00:03 AM

September 22 marked the "darkest day" for the Russian army as Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed 81 Russian artillery systems in a single day.

From January through October this year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 10,373 Russian artillery systems, inflicting financial devastation of at least $8 billion, reported the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to their data, the destruction on September 22 equates to what the General Staff describes as the obliteration of an entire artillery brigade, which typically comprises 72 artillery installations. It was noted in the statement that a single artillery division comprises 18 artillery barrels. In the past nine months, Ukrainian defenders have essentially dismantled the equivalent of 144 enemy artillery brigades.

The Ministry of Defense revealed that the value of the demolished Russian equipment this year stands at no less than $8 billion. This figure, they noted, is derived from publicly available information paired with average global market prices of military equipment. "With $8 billion, the aggressor could have constructed, for example, 13 modern sports arenas or 18 healthcare facilities equipped with the most advanced medical and diagnostic equipment," detailed the Ministry of Defense.

September saw Russia's most substantial losses on the frontline since the onset of the full-scale invasion. Notably, the average daily loss of soldiers reached nearly 1,300.

