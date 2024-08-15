Russia's mass surrender in Kursk region: over 2,000 troops lay down arms as Kremlin faces fallout Thursday, August 15, 2024 8:20:00 AM

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have surrendered since the outset of the operation in the Kursk region, military analyst from "Information Resistance" group Alexander Kovalenko told the news outlet NEXTA.

"Their own lives were far more valuable to them. They made the right decision by surrendering. This is a significant number that the Kremlin will have to reckon with," noted Kovalenko, highlighting that most of the surrendered soldiers were conscripts.

Kovalenko did not dismiss the potential rise of social tension in Russia, given that relatives of the conscripts, who see no material benefits in their children’s participation in the conflict, might start to "rock the boat" and demand their sons' return.

Ukrainian media have reported a successful SBU special forces operation yesterday, capturing a fortified enemy stronghold. A total of 102 Russian servicemen, including fighters from the 488th motorized rifle regiment and the Chechen "Akhmat" unit, were taken prisoner. Fourteen Ukrainian special forces officers seized and cleared the extensively fortified company's stronghold, complete with underground communications, living quarters, a dining hall, an armory, and even a dome.

"A hapless herd, confused, some were crying, recalling Ukrainian phrases like 'zdorovenki buli'," Russian opposition figure Alexander Nevzorovq quoted the participants of the operation.

Nevzorov revealed more details on the massive Russian surrender: "Surprisingly, the 'political officer' volunteered to help bind the hands of his spiritual and political wards. Kadyrovets (Kadyrov fighters) behaved reasonably but were a bit embarrassed that their phones were filled with gay porn. The drugged soldiers (who still didn't realize they were captured) continued singing 'berezonka-zanozonka' and invited SBU officers to dance. One 'patriot' caused a brief commotion by shouting 'for the Motherland' before being subdued by his comrades, effectively quelling the chaos."

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on a prisoner exchange have commenced, as revealed by Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Lubinets. Initiated by Russian commissioner Tatyana Moskaleva, this comes "despite public statements by Russian media claiming Russians have allegedly decided to suspend exchanges."

According to the official, the Armed Forces of Ukraine follow the Geneva Convention when capturing Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.

"No one is subjecting them to torture or executions, unlike the actions of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine," emphasized Lubinets.

The Ukrainian project "I Want to Live" that assists Russian soldiers in surrendering has previously published a video showing members of the Chechen special unit "Akhmat". The footage shows several dozen individuals, mostly in military uniforms. Three prisoners confirmed they were from Grozny, with one specifying his service in "Akhmat."

Additionally, employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), operating near the town of Lgov where a penal colony FKUIK-3 is located, may have also been captured. Reports indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces now control 74 settlements in the Kursk region.

