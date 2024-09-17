Russia’s Middle East ally prepares to send howitzers to Ukraine Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:00:29 AM

In a surprising move, Qatar is set to deliver 24 PzH 2000 howitzers to Ukraine as part of a deal with the German government, according to Bild .

Following Serbia’s controversial artillery shells supply to Ukraine, Qatar, another ally, is now joining the fray, positioning against Russia by committing almost 50% of its PzH 2000 stock to Kyiv. Berlin has agreed to supply new armored vehicles in exchange.

Qatar will be sourcing new RCH 155 wheeled howitzers from Germany in a deal worth €100 million. The howitzers bound for Ukraine will undergo technical inspections and upgrades in Germany to ensure they are war-ready.

Historically, Russia has viewed Qatar as a strategic ally in the Middle East. In 2016, Qatar invested $10 billion to acquire a 20% stake in Rosneft and another 25% in the Northern Capital Gateway consortium. Post-2022, Qatar did not impose sanctions against Russia and played a mediating role in repatriating Ukrainian children. Qatar even hosted negotiation plans between Kyiv and Moscow concerning the cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure.

German Defense Minister Pistorius announced in May 2024 the delivery of new RCH-155 howitzers to Ukraine, scheduled for 2025, with Berlin also covering the costs of training Ukrainian personnel.

Germany now ranks second after the U.S. among major contributors to Ukraine's military aid.

