Russia's new drone tactics challenge Ukrainian Air Defense

In recent weeks, an increasing number of Russian Shahed drones have been bypassing air defense systems and reaching Ukrainian cities due to changes in Russian tactics.

According to journalists from Texty.org, the Russians usually launch these drones from vehicles disguised as civilian trucks. Up to five UAVs take off from a single platform simultaneously, while hundreds more may be involved, heading in different directions and along varied routes. A leading drone flies ahead, with the others following, often guided by cell towers.

Until recently, Ukrainian mobile response teams (MRTs) were highly effective in countering "Shahed" attacks. However, Russians now deploy the UAVs at higher altitudes—between one and two kilometers—making them harder to target from the ground. German-made "Gepard" systems with dual 35 mm anti-aircraft cannons and Skynex setups are also finding it tougher to address drone threats effectively. Over the past three months, Russia has integrated cost-effective decoy drones, known as "Parody," which create a large false target away from the main "Shahed" path. Skynex radars detect these decoys as large aircraft, causing anti-aircraft guns to miss the actual drones. Each guided missile in these systems costs around $9,000, fired in rapid succession. As a result, Skynex may fire 30 to 40 shots at a single "Shahed" without success.

Recently, helicopters have emerged as the front-runners in neutralizing "Shaheds." Just two or three machine-gun blasts from an onboard gun suffice to bring down these Russian UAVs. Air defenses first track a "Shahed" using radar, then a helicopter follows into a secure area away from buildings, engaging and destroying the drone using a specialized FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) system. This powerful camera identifies targets from afar, for instance, spotting a vehicle from 20 kilometers and distinguishing license plates, with infrared enhancement for nighttime operations.

Helicopters operate in pairs: one targets and illuminates with FLIR, while the other engages. Military strategies involve aiming for the engine to have the drone crash without detonating. Certain helicopter crews have recorded 150-160 downed "Shaheds" in just two months. Helicopters remain at risk near borders or frontline areas due to Russian defense systems but generally remain on standby in the rear.

Typically, "Shahed" formations traverse aerial corridors 60-70 kilometers wide. Covering these spaces with the current helicopter fleet is impractical, hence pilots, gunners, and electronic interference operators undertake immense efforts, despite not intercepting all Russian UAVs. Recently, reports surfaced that Russians are equipping "Shaheds" with toxic payloads. Ukrainian authorities discovered a capsule containing CS, a toxic chemical used in aerosol grenades, within one of the downed UAVs. Ukraine's intelligence and emergency services have corroborated this information.

