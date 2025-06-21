Russia's 'New People' party offers Elon Musk political asylum amid tensions with Trump Saturday, June 21, 2025 7:49:00 AM

Russia's "New People" party has extended an invitation to American billionaire Elon Musk, offering him political asylum. The Russian Foreign Ministry is expected to respond within a month.

"I think Elon Musk has made mistakes, but we must learn to forgive mistakes. If it doesn't work out, we welcome him. From a technological and visionary standpoint, he's very impressive," said Vladislav Davankov, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma from the "New People", in an interview with News.ru.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time political asylum for Musk has been discussed in Russia. On June 6, TASS reported that Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, brought up the possibility following Musk's public spat with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I think Musk has a different game plan, and he won't actually need political asylum. However, if he did, Russia certainly could offer it," Novikov stated back then.

Simultaneously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when addressing the spat from Washington, announced that the Kremlin "has no intention of getting involved." Official comments from the U.S. regarding the asylum offer to Musk haven't been made, nor has the billionaire expressed such a need publicly.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal on June 10, U.S. agencies had been monitoring visits by foreigners to Musk well before his conflict with President Trump. The billionaire had a diverse international circle, with some connections even raising eyebrows.

Adding to the drama, following the public fallout with Musk, President Trump is reportedly considering getting rid of his red Tesla. The conflict was sparked by Musk's critique of a Trump bill, escalating into mutual accusations and insults, with Musk even calling for the Republican's impeachment, labeling him a liar.

