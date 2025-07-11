Russia's only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, faces scrapping after years of failed repairs Friday, July 11, 2025 9:51:00 AM

The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, now at the ripe age of 40, could soon be scrapped for metal, following its sole combat mission since its launch. The ship, property of Russia's Ministry of Defense, still awaits a final verdict on its fate. However, analysts find little future for the behemoth aircraft carrier, which they claim could be easily sunk. In repair and modernization for nearly a decade, the Russian Navy's flagship may soon face decommissioning and dismantling, as reported by Russian media outlet Izvestia. Investigative reports reveal that repairs have ceased, with little likelihood of resumption. The primary reasons cited by Russian authorities include budget strains exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict and recurring incidents that have plagued the vessel over the years.

Unnamed sources shared with the media that the Russian Ministry of Defense and the United Shipbuilding Corporation will make the ultimate decision, though it's unclear when this will happen. Meanwhile, consulted experts agree that "Admiral Kuznetsov" is both morally and technologically outdated and should logically be retired. Opinions are divided on whether Russia will commission a successor of similar scale.

Experts suggest different strategic paths for Russia: abandoning aircraft carrier construction due to their high cost and vulnerability, and opting instead to invest in surface drones. Alternatively, Russia might build new aircraft carriers, aligning with its military doctrine which mandates two carrier strike groups by 2030. China and India continue to develop carriers, but experts advise learning from Admiral Kuznetsov's issues and considering smaller vessels. There could also be a shift towards acquiring Chinese J-35 jets or developing Russia's own Su-75 naval fighter.

"The future lies in robotic systems and unmanned aviation. Should the decision be made not to continue refurbishment, the only recourse for *Admiral Kuznetsov* is to cut it up for scrap," stated former Pacific Fleet commander Sergey Avakants, according to media reports.

Launched in the Soviet era in 1985, the Admiral Kuznetsov was built in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. It displaces between 43,000 to 50,000 tons, with a length of 304 meters, a beam of 71 meters, and a draft of 10 meters, manned by a crew of nearly 2,000. It is armed with 20 torpedoes, the "Granit-NK" launchers for 12 missiles, along with four types of anti-aircraft systems. Designed to carry 26 MiG-29K fighters, it has historically deployed 10 Su-33 aircraft, later accommodating two MiG-29KUBs and four helicopters. Its only combat mission was in the Syrian war, launching jets in support of Bashar al-Assad's forces.

There have been multiple incidents involving the Admiral Kuznetsov. Notably, in 2012, it had to be towed post-repair to Russian shores after failing to sail autonomously. A major fire also erupted in 2019 at the Murmansk shipyard.

