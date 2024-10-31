Russia’s Saratov airport suspends flights amid drone strike threat Thursday, October 31, 2024 8:09:43 AM

Saratov, a city in Russia, has halted operations at its airport amid concerns of a potential drone attack. Russian media report that Gagarin Airport has suspended all flights following a warning about the possibility of a drone strike.

Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, stated that emergency services have been placed on high alert after the Russian Ministry of Defense informed them of the potential threat. Situated on the right bank of the Volga River, Saratov faces the city of Engels on the left bank, home to the Russian Aerospace Forces' Engels-2 airbase.

This strategic airbase hosts bombers and frequently launches strikes against Ukraine.

Recently, the airfield in Engels has been targeted multiple times by Ukrainian drones, with the latest attack occurring on August 26, causing damage to residential buildings in both Saratov and Engels.

