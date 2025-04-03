Russia's spring draft targets record 160,000 conscripts amidst mounting Ukraine war casualties Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00:02 AM

The spring military draft has begun in Russia, with plans to enlist 160,000 conscripts—many of whom are reportedly signing contracts to be sent as "cannon fodder" to Ukraine. In light of enormous losses in the war with Ukraine, the Russian army leadership has planned to draft 160,000 conscripts aged 18 to 30 during the current enlistment period, running from April 1 to July 15. This marks a record number since the invasion began. According to The Moscow Times, law enforcement officers, accompanied by military commissariat staff, have initiated early recruitment campaigns, raiding fitness clubs under the guise of seeking illegal migrants. However, these operations resulted in young Russians receiving draft notices at one Moscow sports facility.

Meanwhile, Radio Svoboda reports an increase in coercion tactics, as the Russian army struggles with manpower shortages for the conflict in Ukraine. Conscripts, who are not meant to participate in combat, are reportedly being forced to sign contracts, with some documents being falsified on their behalf. The Russian military prosecutor's office has confirmed that the command of five units in the Chebarkul division forged conscripts' signatures on contracts with the Ministry of Defense to deploy them to Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, Russian losses in the war, both killed and wounded, have exceeded 918,000.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.