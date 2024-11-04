Russia's Su-57 makes debut at airshow China 2024 Monday, November 4, 2024 11:07:08 AM

For the first time, Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter will participate in the Airshow China 2024, hosted in Zhuhai from November 12-17. The jet has already landed at the venue, capturing significant attention from local media and the public.

Apart from its testing in Syria, this marks the debut of the Su-57 at an international event. Designed for multi-role operations, the aircraft can engage both aerial and ground or sea targets.

With an ability to track up to 60 targets and attack 16 simultaneously, the Su-57 exemplifies Moscow's ambitions. However, analysts at Defense Express note that despite being labeled a fifth-generation aircraft, the specs, and use of Kh-59 missiles—which cannot be fitted in internal bays—raise questions about its standing.

Interestingly, Chinese analysts have excluded the Su-57 from their list of fifth-generation fighters, focusing solely on the J-20 and the American models since 2020.

Meanwhile, China's advancements include unveiling an upgraded J-20A in 2021, equipped with WS-10C Taihang engines in place of earlier Russian models.

The arrival of the Su-57 in China may reflect Russia's intent to deepen defense collaborations and readiness to export advanced tech.

Despite China's official stance on its military ties with Russia, recent reports suggest contrary evidence. In 2023, reports highlighted Chinese assistance in producing Russian military hardware, providing components for Mi-17, Su-35, and S-400 radar systems.

Defense Express concludes that this military collaboration is expanding. Western media recently detailed an instance of Russia developing and testing the 'Harpia-3' long-range strike drone in China.

Previously, reports indicated that Russia faces major production setbacks for the Su-57 due to Western sanctions and challenges in sourcing high-tech components.

