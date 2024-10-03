Russia's transit train sparks tensions in Lithuania with provocative symbols and territorial claims Thursday, October 3, 2024 10:58:38 PM

Russia has sparked a provocation in Lithuania by sending a transit train from Moscow to Kaliningrad through Lithuanian territory, which displayed symbols of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and inscriptions displaying Kremlin's territorial claims on Vilnius. According to Lithuanian border officials, one of the train cars featured the Z-symbol, while another bore the inscription "Vilnius - a city of Russia," reports Delfi.

The incident occurred recently at the Kena checkpoint. Train staff were unable to explain how these inscriptions appeared on the train cars. Consequently, Lithuanian border officials demanded that the train's crew remove the Z-symbol, warning that the train would not be allowed into Lithuania otherwise. Once the symbols were erased, the train was permitted to continue its journey to Kaliningrad.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.