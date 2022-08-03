Russia says it’s ready to help China in the event of an armed conflict with Taiwan Wednesday, August 3, 2022 5:05:54 PM

Russia is ready to provide military assistance to China in the event of an armed conflict with Taiwan, said the First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov.

"I see no reason to refuse to help the Chinese. But I would like this interaction with China to be bilateral, that is, we should get some benefit from this cooperation," he said.

"In principle, nothing is impossible. We understand that sometimes it is a matter of chance. There may be some kind of conflict that can grow into a big war. But I think that China is acting very cautiously in this regard, very restrained, but continues to increase its defense potential at an accelerated pace. And I am sure that China hopes for some help from the Russian Federation," Dzhabarov said, answering a question about the risk of an armed conflict between China and Taiwan.

At the same time, according to him, after the visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, China allegedly "realized that it needs to build even closer ties with Russia."

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was "yet another demonstration of the uncivilized campaign of the imperialists."

China has suspended imports of certain goods from Taiwan in response to Pelosi’s visit.

