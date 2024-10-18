Russia seeks global assistance amid aircraft shortages and sanctions Friday, October 18, 2024 10:00:52 AM

Due to a considerable shortage of operational aircraft, Russia is turning to "friendly" countries for assistance. On October 16, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit revealed that Moscow is actively negotiating with Kazakhstan to aid in organizing domestic flights. Currently, only Russian airlines are permitted to conduct flights between Russian cities, according to The Moscow Times. Starovoit openly admits that Russia lacks enough functional planes to ensure uninterrupted passenger flights. He noted that conversations are ongoing with other countries, though he did not specify which ones.

Back in February 2022, Russia's fleet included 850 operational aircraft, but by early 2023, this number decreased to 736. Consultancy firm Oliver Wyman predicts that, by 2026, Russia's aviation fleet might reduce by half. Russian air carriers will begin to face operational issues with all foreign-made aircraft requiring repairs and part replacements next year.

Previously, the Kremlin had ambitious plans to replace foreign aircraft with domestically manufactured ones. They aimed to produce 120 units by 2026 and 230 by 2028. According to the import substitution program, Russian carriers were supposed to receive two Sukhoi Superjets and three Tu-214s by 2023. Expectations for this year included 20 Sukhoi Superjets, 7 Tu-214s, 6 MC-21s, and two Il-114-300s. However, reality fell short, with only two Tu-214s and one Il-96-300 produced over the past two years.

Facing these challenges, the Kremlin has urgently revised its plans. Now, 20 aircraft are expected to be produced in 2024, down from the initially planned 82. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov hinted that further revisions could occur as early as next year.

