Russia seeks sanctions relief and asset recovery in U.S. talks

Among the conditions for ending the war and restoring peace in Ukraine, Russia has demanded that the U.S. lift the freeze on its state assets and soften sanctions. The Moscow Times reports, citing a diplomatic source familiar with the Riyadh meeting, that Moscow is pushing for access to approximately $6 billion—part of the Central Bank's reserves invested in dollar assets prior to the war's onset. Western nations have sanctioned a total of $300 billion of the Central Bank's reserves, with around $200 billion frozen in Europe. The Russian delegation also requests the restoration of diplomatic missions and the return of Russian diplomatic property in the U.S. Kremlin particularly focuses on retrieving two properties in New York and Maryland, seized by the Obama administration in 2016 over allegations of their use for intelligence purposes.

"For Putin, this matter is not just symbolic—it's seen as part of restoring Russia's status in relations with the U.S.," the source stated. Additionally, Putin's demands include ensuring Ukraine's neutral status, a change in Kyiv's leadership, reducing the Ukrainian army, and recognizing the annexation of Crimea and four occupied regions. Separately, Russian authorities plan for several American companies to resume operations in the Russian market by the second quarter of 2025”.

