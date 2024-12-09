Russia seeks Turkish assistance for troop withdrawal as Assad regime collapses in Syria Monday, December 9, 2024 12:05:36 AM

Russia has reached out to Turkey for support in ensuring the safe withdrawal of its troops from Syria following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Reports indicate that Russian forces plan to leave Syria, retaining only two strategic locations: the naval base in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase. Troops are expected to be transported to areas controlled by Turkish forces and flown back to Russia from there.

The armed opposition has captured the capital, Damascus, leading President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country. The Assad dynasty had governed Syria since 1971, maintaining power through repression and terror. During the civil war, Russia and Iran were key allies of the Syrian regime.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Kyiv supports the Syrian people during this challenging time and is ready to work on reestablishing diplomatic relations with Syria in the future.

Amidst developments in Syria, Israeli forces have taken positions in the buffer zone and on Syrian territory in the Golan Heights, marking the first such move since the 1974 ceasefire agreement following the Yom Kippur War. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned that this decision was made to safeguard Israel's border.

Simultaneously, dozens of Israeli aircraft have focused on destroying "strategic weapons" that might fall into the rebels' hands after the Assad regime's collapse

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.