Russia signals willingness to maintain gas exports to Europe through Ukraine as revenue losses mount Saturday, January 27, 2024 7:30:54 PM

Russia, which previously attempted to "freeze" Europe by slashing gas supplies to European customers in a bid to force the West to make concessions over the war in Ukraine, has now dramatically changed its rhetoric after losing a significant portion of its income from exporting natural gas.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced Moscow's readiness to continue the delivery of gas to Europe, including through the territory of Ukraine, as reported by Russian media.

However, Novak lamented the lack of enthusiasm from European buyers to negotiate over supplies of Russian fuel.

It was previously reported by international media that the European Union has no plans to negotiate the extension of the contract for the transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian pipeline system, which expires at the end of this year. The EU has stated that they have considered various options in the event of the cessation of the aforementioned agreement and have concluded that even those countries still dependent on supplies from Moscow will be able to find alternative suppliers.

A day earlier, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian government once again declared that Ukraine will not extend the contract for the transit of gas from Russia across its territory. This statement was made in response to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's comments, who after visiting Ukraine claimed that Kyiv was supposedly ready to discuss prolonging the contract with Gazprom.

