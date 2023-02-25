Russia stops supplying oil to Poland through Druzhba pipeline Saturday, February 25, 2023 4:00:09 PM

Russia has stopped supplying oil to Poland through its Druzhba pipeline, which was exempt from some EU sanctions against Russia, announced the chief executive officer of the largest Polish oil company PKN Orlen Daniel Obaitek on Twitter.

He noted that, despise this, the company will continue to ensure uninterrupted supply, since it was fully prepared to stop importing oil through the Russian Druzhba pipeline.

"Only 10% of oil came from Russia, and we will replace it with oil from other sources. This is the diversification effect that we have been working on in recent years," Obaitek said.

Poish Secretary of State for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Mateusz Berger assured in a comment to Reuters that Polish population will not feel any changes. According to him, PKN Orlen was ready to stop deliveries from Russia for months.

PKN Orlen was importing Russian oil under a contract with the Russian oil and gas company Tatneft, which was in effect until December 2024.

Back in November 2022, it became known that Poland was negotiating with Germany on the introduction of EU sanctions against the Polish-German section of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Then, it was possible for Warsaw to withdraw from the agreement with Russian without paying fines. Already in December, Poland said it was ready to completely stop importing oil from Russia.

