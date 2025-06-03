Russia strikes Sumy with rocket artillery Tuesday, June 3, 2025 10:19:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a deliberate strike on the city of Sumy by Russian forces using rocket artillery, marking a troubling intensification of aggression in the region.

According to Zelensky, who made the announcement on his official Telegram channel, the Russian attack hit civilian areas indiscriminately. The President described it as a "conscious strike on civilians" and confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing. At present, authorities have reported numerous injuries and at least three fatalities. "Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones," Zelensky conveyed, emphasizing that emergency services are working tirelessly to assist those affected.

Zelensky noted that at least one of the rockets, part of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), failed to detonate on impact, instead embedding itself into a ninth-floor apartment. He remarked, "This tells you everything about Russia's 'desire' to end this war."

The Ukrainian President further underscored the necessity of international pressure, especially from the U.S., Europe, and global leaders, highlighting that without decisive measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to agree to even a ceasefire. "Not a day goes by without Russia shelling the towns and villages of Ukraine. Every day, we lose people to Russian terror," he stated. Zelensky expressed gratitude to those advocating for increased sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine's defensive efforts.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service confirmed 3 fatalities and 16 injuries in the wake of the Sumy attack. In addition to human casualties, an explosive impact has left infrastructural damage across multiple areas: a shell hit the street, igniting a car that responders quickly extinguished. An apartment building suffered minor damages without extensive destruction or ensuing fire, while three private homes, a warehouse, a garage, four cars, and part of a hospital complex sustained varying degrees of damage. Ongoing assessments are being conducted by emergency crews, medical personnel, and law enforcement.

The attack came amid a series of explosions in Sumy, which erupted around 9:20 AM on June 3rd. Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration, reported damage to residential structures, medical facilities, and vehicles, with at least five detected strikes.

