Russia strikes Ukraine in 'retaliation' for drone attack on strategic bombers Friday, June 6, 2025

Russia launched an overnight strike against Ukraine as "retribution" for a recent large-scale drone attack on its airbases housing strategic bombers. According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, all intended targets have reportedly been hit. Details of the Russian strike on June 6 can be found in a report by the Russian Command on their Telegram channel.

The announcement about the overnight air assault was broadcasted on the Russian Defense Ministry's channel at 12:30 PM on June 6, nearly a week after the Ukrainian attack on four airbases. Russian officials claimed to have carried out a "massive strike" using a variety of missile types launched from the sea, air, and ground. The opening statement emphasized the strike as a "response to terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime."

Russia's Defense Ministry also elaborated on the target list for the night of June 6, indicating that missiles and drones were purportedly directed at military objectives like design bureaus, defense industry enterprises, equipment depots, and barracks.

Russian military blogger Ilya Tumanov from the Flightbomber channel responded to the command's statement, dismissing the June 6 attack as being inadequate. Tumanov went so far as to mock the "response" to the strikes on the four airbases and the destruction of strategic bombers, suggesting instead that Ukrainian cities should be leveled one by one as "payment" for the aircraft.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Command reported that on the night of June 6, Russian forces launched 452 different types of missiles towards Ukraine. According to their report, 407 drones and 45 missiles—comprising ballistic Iskander-M, cruise Iskander-M, and Kh-101 types—were fired. Notably, there was no information about sea-launched missiles. Air defense systems reportedly neutralized 406 targets, achieving an impressive 89% efficiency, although 15 strikes were recorded.

During the Russian strike on June 6 loud explosions rocked the city during the night and damage and fires in six districts of the Ukrainian capital were reported. Tragically, three people lost their lives, with several others wounded. It wasn't just Kyiv that felt the impact; loud explosions were also reported in Ternopil. The head of Ternopil's administration confirmed that strikes occurred on industrial sites, leading to fires and a dangerous rise in toxic air concentrations. In Lutsk, a missile or drone strike demolished the technical floor of a building, prompting evacuations.

The "terrorist attack" mentioned by Russian military blogger and the Defense Ministry refers to the 117 drones deployed by the SBU targeting strategic bombers like the Tu-95, Tu-160, and Tu-22M3. These aircraft, stationed 500-4500 km away from Ukraine, came under UAV assault launched from trucks.

