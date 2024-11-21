Russia strikes Ukraine with intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, November 21, 2024 8:12:00 AM

In a significant escalation, Russia has reportedly struck Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russian forces targeted industrial facilities and critical infrastructure in Dnipro using an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from the Astrakhan region and an aeroballistic "Kinzhal" missile from airspace over the Tambov region.

Local authorities have confirmed explosions and damage in the regional capital. Russians continue their assault on Ukrainian cities with various weapons, but the attack on the night of November 21 was notably unusual. An intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Astrakhan; an aeroballistic "Kinzhal" missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet over Tambov, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region.

Six of the Kh-101 missiles were intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian Air Force air defense units with minimal impact from the others. Currently, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The Air Force reiterated the importance of heeding air raid alerts and urged media and bloggers to responsibly report on military operations and threats to Ukraine.

Dnepropetrovsk region's military administration head, Serhiy Lysak, stated Russian forces heavily attacked the area early in the morning. A manufacturing site in Dnipro was damaged, and two fires were reported in the city. Additionally, after a barrage, Mayor Borys Filatov reported on damage to a rehabilitation center for individuals with disabilities: “The boiler house is destroyed, and windows are shattered. We are still gathering information on potential injuries.” Explosions also occurred in Poltava, but local authorities were yet to comment as of this report. It’s confirmed that blackouts followed in Kyiv and across Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Chernivtsi, Poltava, and Donetsk areas due to the strikes.

On November 20, reports surfaced about possible preparation by Russia to strike Ukraine with a strategic RS-26 "Rubezh" missile from a test range in Astrakhan. Concerns over this prompted various embassies, including those of the US, Spain, Greece, and Italy, to warn of temporary closures.

