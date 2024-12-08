Russia struggles with military recruitment amid soaring frontline losses Sunday, December 8, 2024 2:30:57 PM

The Russian military, engaged in a risky war against Ukraine for nearly three years, is grappling with mounting challenges. Despite boosting contract signing bonuses, the influx of volunteers continues to decline while frontline losses soar to record levels. Putin is avoiding full-scale mobilization due to fears of declining popularity among Russians.

According to the news outlet Meduza, in the third quarter of 2024, the Russian army was enlisting about 600 contract soldiers daily—significantly less than in the second quarter. This decline comes amid a doubling of contract signing payments: as of August 1, the sum increased from 195,000 to 400,000 rubles (around $4,000).

Even this financial lure cannot offset the catastrophic battlefield losses. By mid-year, approximately 200–250 Russian soldiers were killed daily. Considering the ratio of killed to severely wounded (1:1.7–2), the total irreversible losses amounted to 600–750 individuals per day.

According to the latest report from Ukraine’s General Staff, in November, the average daily losses of the Russian army reached 1,523 troops (killed and wounded). This figure marked a record for the entire war and has been rising for three consecutive months.

The decline in contract enlistment and increasing losses indicate the Russian army’s inability to replenish its lost forces. Experts note that the number of new volunteers barely matches the count of killed and wounded soldiers, threatening further weakening of Russia’s military strength.

Efforts to mobilize via mobile recruitment centers, such as those set up in Russian cities, are no longer yielding previous results. Even significantly increased payments fail to persuade Russians to sign contracts, knowing the near-guaranteed price is death or severe injury.

