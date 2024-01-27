Russia suspends mobile internet at night in select regions allegedly to counter Ukrainian drone strikes Saturday, January 27, 2024 11:30:10 AM

Mobile internet services have been suspended during the nighttime in the Leningrad, Pskov, and Novgorod regions of Russia. Official statements cite technical work as the reason, but experts contend that it is a desperate attempt to thwart new strikes by Ukrainian drones, reports The Moscow Times.

Journalists noted that the nighttime shutdowns of mobile internet have been enforced in regions previously targeted by drones. Residents have been informed that they would have no mobile service from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am each day until at least January 30.

The official justification claims that the shutdown is needed for "adjusting the radio frequency spectrum of transmitting equipment"—a reason that raises doubt, given that nothing similar has occurred before.

Experts are firm in their belief that by turning off the mobile internet, Russian authorities and the military are attempting to avert new attacks by Ukrainian UAVs. Nevertheless, such a measure is futile because combat drones use a wide range of frequencies. The only outcome of this policy, they argue, is to create difficulties and inconveniences for the residents.

Ukraine has been actively and quite successfully employing strike drones to inflict significant damage on Russian military and energy infrastructure. Recent operations indicate that Kyiv now possesses drones capable of striking targets over 1,000 kilometers away. Russia seemingly does not have enough anti-aircraft defense assets to protect the skies over all critical facilities. The situation is evidently causing significant concern in Moscow.

