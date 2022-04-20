Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin says it will make ‘those who threaten Russia think’ Wednesday, April 20, 2022 11:18:15 AM

The Russian military has carried out a test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

"Today, at 3:12 p.m. Moscow time, a successful launch of the Sarmat stationary intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out from a silo launcher at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region," the Russian MoD stated.

“This launch is the first in the program of state tests. After the completion of the test program, the Sarmat missile system will enter service with the Strategic Missile Forces," the Ministry added.

After watching a video of the launch, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had no comparable missiles, and it would make those "who, in the heat of rabid aggressive rhetoric, are trying to threaten our country" think.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern missile defense systems," Putin said.

The Sarmat, known in the West as the “Satan II”, is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter. It is capable of carrying a 10 ton payload with a variety of warhead options.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.