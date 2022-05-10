Russia threatens to take ‘military measures’ if Finland joins NATO Tuesday, May 10, 2022 12:00:00 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Finland's membership in NATO will not strengthen the country's security. If Finland joins NATO, the Russian military will consider "all necessary measures", said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Grushko did not specify what measures might be taken.

"It is clear that from the security point of view, we will not remain indifferent. Our military will consider all necessary measures that will be required to ensure legitimate defense interests," Grushko said.

He added that "this will not strengthen the security of either Finland or NATO."

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden can count on NATO membership under the accelerated procedure.

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation said that the possible accession of Finland to NATO will make it a target for Russia's retaliatory measures.

