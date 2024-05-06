Russia threatens to target British military assets following Foreign Secretary's comments Monday, May 6, 2024 12:30:22 PM

Russia's Foreign Ministry has declared the United Kingdom a "party to the conflict" and warned that Russia would target British military sites and equipment, in Ukraine and beyond. This statement follows an interview given by Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Reuters, in which he stated Ukraine could use British weaponry to strike targets inside Russia.

On May 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Ambassador in Moscow, Nigel Casey, to express "firm protest" arguing Cameron's comments effectively acknowledge Britain's direct involvement in the conflict, as per the Russian ministry's release.

"The Ambassador was informed that Cameron's words are seen as evidence of a serious escalation and confirmation of London's increasing military involvement on the side of Kyiv. He was warned that any Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory using British weapons could lead to retaliation against any British military assets and equipment in Ukraine, and beyond," stated Russia's Foreign Ministry. The ministry demanded an "immediate unequivocal and robust refutation" of Cameron's "militant provocative statements."

On May 6, Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defence Ministry to conduct exercises with tactical nuclear forces in response to what was described as "provocative statements and threats" against the Russian Federation.

