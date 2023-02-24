Russia threatens Ukraine, US and NATO over alleged ‘military provocation’ in Transnistria Friday, February 24, 2023 3:00:00 PM

Russia's Foreign Ministry is threatening Ukraine for its allegedly planned "military provocation against Transnistria" and has said it will view any Ukrainian actions in the region as an "attack on Russia."

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry refers to the allegations of the Russian Defense Ministry about the alleged "significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units near the Ukrainian-Pridnestrovian border" and "the deployment of artillery in firing positions."

The Russian Foreign Ministry "warns" the United States, NATO and Ukraine against "another adventurous step" and threatened to respond.

"No one should have any doubts that the armed forces of the Russian Federation will adequately respond to the provocation of the Kiev regime, if it does happen, and ensure the protection of our compatriots, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, stressing that "any actions will be considered as an attack on the Russian Federation."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of preparing an "armed provocation" against Transnistria. In turn, Moldova said that they did not confirm the information disseminated by the Russian Defense Ministry and called on the country's population to stay calm.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Rechan recently announced the need to demilitarize Transnistria and remove Russian troops from the region. His statement caused outrage in the Kremlin.

