Russia to hold nuclear deterrence drills Tuesday, October 25, 2022 3:30:09 PM

Russia will conduct the Thunder-2022 nuclear deterrence exercises by the end of the year. This is the second such exercise in 2022, the first took place five days before the invasion of Ukraine.

The timing of the exercises is still unknown, but it is expected that they will take place after the completion of the NATO exercise on nuclear deterrence Steadfast Noon, which started on October 17 and will last until October 30. The Russian Federation is obliged to warn about such exercises.

The exercise will focus on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles. Probably, the key territory for testing will be the north of Russia.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that "forces and weapons have been put into high readiness state ahead of detonation of the "dirty bomb" by Ukraine".

Ukraine invited IAEA experts to verify Russia’s claims that Kyiv is creating a "dirty bomb".

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.