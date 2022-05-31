Russia to stop supplying gas to Denmark Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:00:26 PM

The Danish energy company Ørsted will stop receiving Russian gas, as it did not agree to the demands of the Russian gas conglomerate Gazprom to make payments in rubles.

"Ørsted lost access to gas supplies from the Russian Federation. Gazprom's subsidiary Gazprom Export, which sells gas to European countries, announced the termination of supplies to Denmark from June 1. As of the end of May 31 (the payment deadline stipulated by the contract), Gazprom Export had not received payment from Ørsted for the gas supplied in April. In this regard, Gazprom Export informed Ørsted about the suspension of gas supplies beginning June 1, 2022, and until the payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by the above-mentioned contract," Gazprom said in a statement.

Earlier, Ørsted sent a letter to Gazprom Export, in which it confirmed that it would not pay for gas in rubles. The Danish energy giant began looking for alternative sources of gas supply ahead of time.

The European Union plans to cut oil imports from Russia by 92% by the end of 2022.

