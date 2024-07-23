Russia Today Arabic office in Gaza destroyed by IDF amid ongoing conflict Tuesday, July 23, 2024 1:00:20 PM

Russia's state-run television network RT (formerly known as Russia Today) has reported that its Arabic branch office in the Gaza Strip was completely destroyed by Israeli military forces.

According to Russian media, a member of the Gaza-based team managed to reach the office for the first time since the conflict began. The office is located in Gaza City.

The report details significant destruction at the site. Eyewitnesses informed the employee, who remains unnamed, that military personnel "blew up the entrance door and used the RT Arabic office in Gaza as an operations hub for shelling the Al-Shifa hospital. Before leaving, they ransacked the place."

"None of our staff were injured, but we still fear for the lives and safety of our crew because Israel is systematically targeting journalists in the Gaza Strip. Since October 7, 160 journalists have been killed—more than in any other conflict," RT Arabic Director Maya Manna stated.

While the actual events at the office remain unclear, and the actions of Israeli military personnel are reported based on accounts from unnamed "eyewitnesses," Russian media outlets have seized the opportunity to use this incident as part of their anti-Israel propaganda.

Moreover, Russia Today continues to spread claims about "160 journalists killed during the war." The reality, however, shows that most of these individuals had no direct connection to journalism. They were listed as employees of various little-known publications, many registered as "freelance photographers" — individuals capturing photos or videos with their phones and sending them to outlets that avoid sending their own staff to Gaza. Nearly all of these individuals collaborated with Hamas and were involved in terrorist activities, many confirmed as members of Hamas-affiliated structures.

For example, hostage Noa Argamani was held in the house of Hamas activist Abdullah Al-Jamal, registered as a freelance photographer and cameraman for the Qatari TV network Al Jazeera. Using the terminology of Russia Today, he is considered a "journalist killed" because he was killed during a raid to rescue hostages.

