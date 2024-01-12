Russia turns to Africa for migrant workers as labor shortages intensify Friday, January 12, 2024 4:10:36 PM

Amid a record labor shortage spurred by the war in Ukraine and an aging population, Russia is seeking migrant workers beyond the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and turning its attention to Africa, reports The Moscow Times.

Hussein Mohammed, Kenya’s State House Spokesperson, announced that the first 10,000 workers from the African continent will arrive from Kenya.

Mohammed did not specify which industries the Kenyans would be employed in but emphasized that they would encompass skilled and semi-skilled laborers.

Furthermore, he stated that Kenya plans to send its citizens for employment in other countries, including 250,000 Kenyans to Germany, 30,000 to Israel, 20,000 to Serbia, and another 2,500 to Saudi Arabia. The official noted that the export of labor is a strategic direction for the country.

