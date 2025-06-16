Russia: U.S. abruptly cancels bilateral talks Monday, June 16, 2025 2:56:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has announced that the United States has withdrawn from the latest round of talks aimed at “resolving irritants” in bilateral relations. Despite this setback, Moscow remains hopeful about a future dialogue, the Foreign Ministry stated on its website.

"The upcoming session of bilateral consultations intended to address 'irritants' and normalize the operations of diplomatic missions of both countries has been canceled at the behest of the American negotiators. We hope this pause they have taken will not be too prolonged," Zakharova stated.

However, she did not provide specifics on when or where the meeting was supposed to take place. A few days ago, the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, indicated that both countries had agreed to move the talks on these “irritants” from Istanbul to their respective capitals. He announced that a meeting in Moscow was expected to happen "soon."

