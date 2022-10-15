Russia: Ukrainian Forces have begun active phase of offensive in Kherson region Saturday, October 15, 2022 11:10:00 AM

The Ukrainian Forces have begun the active phase of the offensive in the Kherson region, but the Russian army is ready to repel attacks, said the Russia-installed deputy “governor" of the region, Kirill Stremousov.

"It doesn't mean anything. On August 28, there was also an active phase just in the area of Posad-Pokrovske, which was successfully stopped by the Russian army," he stressed.

Stremousov said that the Ukrainian troops are carrying out the offensive between Dudchany and Berislav. He urged residents to leave the area so as "not to interfere with the army."

Two days ago, the head of the Russian administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, appealed to the authorities of the Russian Federation with a request to immediately move the residents of the region to the Russian territory. The Russian government has promised to help.

