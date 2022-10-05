Russia vows to take back territories liberated by Ukraine Wednesday, October 5, 2022 10:30:45 AM

The spokesperson of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia will take back the territories which were liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian troops will try once again to capture the territories of Ukraine where the Kremlin previously held "accession referendums", said Peskov answering a question whether there is a contradiction between Putin's words that the annexed territories are "with Russia forever" and the fact that the Russian troops are retreating from some of these areas.

According to Peskov, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine allegedly "became part of Russia" within the borders established "at the time of accession referendums."

"But I repeat, certain territories will be taken back there. And we will continue to consult with the population that expresses a desire to live with Russia, " says Peskov.

Earlier, the head of the Luhansk Military Regional Administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that the Ukrainian Armed forces began the de-occupation of Luhansk region.

