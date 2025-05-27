Russia Warns Germany over lifting Ukraine weapons restrictions and demands U.S. halt missile defense plans Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:16:43 AM

Russia has issued a warning to Germany and its experts over the lifting of restrictions for Ukraine, cautioning that Berlin might "dig itself further into a hole."

The comment from Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, was published by Russian outlet TASS following a briefing on May 27. "With the decision to lift restrictions on the range of armaments supplied to Ukraine, if they ever existed, Berlin will only dig itself deeper into a hole already occupied by the Kyiv regime that it supports," she asserted. According to the spokesperson, any intention by the West for peace and negotiation is now off the table. However, she emphasized that any German weaponry will not change the course of the war in Ukraine. "Just as quickly as matches burn, so do German 'Leopards,' 'Gepards,' howitzers. Soon, 'Tauruses' and German drones will meet the same fate, as well as the so-called foreign specialists, irrespective of whether their presence there is voluntary or otherwise. They will inevitably face this unsightly fate," Zakharova promised.

She also commented on the 'Golden Dome' project announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, a $175 billion missile defense system akin to the Israeli one. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that this proposal directly undermines strategic stability. She reiterated that Washington must refrain from deploying weapons in space.

On May 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Ukraine's partners had lifted restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia. The Kremlin promptly reacted to the announcement, with Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserting that such decisions interfere with "political settlement efforts and are, in fact, perilous.

