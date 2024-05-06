Russia warns it will consider Ukraine's F-16 jets as nuclear threat Monday, May 6, 2024 2:30:40 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Moscow will "consider" F-16 aircraft provided to Ukraine as nuclear-capable systems. The Ministry said that through this stance, Russia aims to issue a "sobering signal" to the West, which it accuses of pursuing an aggressive strategy to inflict "strategic defeat" on the Russian Federation.

In its statement from May 6 the ministry claims, "We expect the imminent appearance of American-made multirole F-16 fighter jets in the Ukrainian theatre of military operations. As repeatedly stated from the Russian side, we cannot ignore the fact that these aircraft are dual-capable platforms – for both conventional and nuclear payloads. Jets of this particular model have long formed the backbone of the fleet used in NATO’s so-called 'joint nuclear missions.' Regardless of the specific modifications in which these aircraft will be delivered, we will perceive them as nuclear weapons carriers and will consider this move by the USA and NATO as a deliberate provocation.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry labeled the potential delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine and "certain other actions" by NATO members as deliberately steering toward further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, leading to a direct military clash between NATO countries and Russia as part of a hostile strategy to deliver a "strategic defeat" to Russia.

In this context, the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded that Russia retains the right to use nuclear weapons in defense of "sovereignty and territorial integrity," and also stated that nuclear deterrence forces' exercises, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, are designed as a sobering signal to the West.

U.S. General Ben Hodges indicated that Russia recognizes their nuclear arsenal is effective primarily as a means of intimidation—hence Ukraine's allies, while deciding to send aid, are guided by the fear of escalation.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.