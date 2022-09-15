Russia warns U.S. against delivering longer-range missiles to Ukraine Thursday, September 15, 2022 10:00:30 AM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that if the United States provides Ukraine with long-range missiles, it will make Washington a "party to the conflict" and Russia will "adequately" respond to this.

"If Washington decides to supply Kiev with longer-range missiles, it will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict. We reserve the right to defend our territory by all means available to us," said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova also said that such an "irresponsible step would be extremely destabilizing" and would lead to an additional increase in tension and provoke an arms race.

In July, the US Congress supported the delivery of ATACMS systems with more than 280 kilometers range to Ukraine

Before that, the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the delivery of ATACMS missiles with a flight range of up to 300 kilometers is the next logical step for the Pentagon. According to Reznikov, negotiations about these deliveries are underway.

