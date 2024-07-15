Russia withdraws final patrol ship from Crimea as Ukraine gains precision strike capability Monday, July 15, 2024 10:00:42 AM

Russia has withdrawn all its patrol ships from occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Navy has announced. In a significant development, the last remaining Russian patrol ship has now departed the region, reported Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, on Facebook on Monday, July 15. According to Pletenchuk, this day should be remembered as the last Russian patrol ship exits Ukrainian territory in Crimea.

"The last Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship is leaving our Crimea as we speak. Remember this day," he wrote.

Previously, The New York Times reported that Ukraine is now equipped with American-made high-precision ATACMS missiles, which are capable of striking any target within Russian-occupied Crimea.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently stated that Ukraine has the right to use weapons supplied by its allies to target legitimate military targets on Russian territory.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are pressuring Russia to demilitarise Crimea, particularly by targeting its ships and aircraft.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.