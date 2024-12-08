Russia withdraws its navy from Syrian bases Sunday, December 8, 2024 10:30:30 AM

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" and the cargo ship "Engineer Trubin" have departed from Tartus, Syria, and set sail for the Mediterranean Sea, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources, reports the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria has led to a scaling back of Russian military presence in the country. Opposition forces in Damascus have seized control of Assad’s residence, government buildings, and the central office of national television, dealing yet another blow to the regime and its allies.

With the loss of Damascus, the opposition’s advance extended to the provinces of Latakia, Hama, and Tartus. Reports from Ukrainian intelligence suggest that Russia has begun withdrawing its ships from the naval base in Tartus, granted by Assad in exchange for military support.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence described these actions as "a disgraceful retreat of the Russian contingent from the Arab republic."

Additionally, the Russians are reportedly transferring remaining weapons and military equipment from Syria via military air transport from the Khmeimim airbase.

Ukrainian intelligence believes that the potential loss of Russian military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim could mark a definitive defeat for the Kremlin in the Middle East.

On December 8, Syrian rebels entered Damascus and declared the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

According to Reuters sources, Bashar al-Assad departed Damascus on an aircraft.

The group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham claims to have downed an Il-76 aircraft, which allegedly had President Assad on board. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Assad had supposedly decided to resign from his presidential position and leave the country following talks with the rebels.

