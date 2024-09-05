Russian air defense forces down own Shahed drones entering Belarus Thursday, September 5, 2024 10:30:04 AM

In a dramatic overnight incident, at least eight "Shahed" drones entered Belarus, with Russian forces targeting them, states Belaruski Gayun. The offensive likely involved the 1530th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, stationed at the "Zyabrovka" airbase in Gomel.

According to the report, during an air attack on Ukraine on September 5, a minimum of eight "Shaheds" veered into Belarus' airspace. The drones made their entrance around 1:08 AM, heading towards Gomel. By approximately 1:34 AM and 1:36 AM, Russian air defenses stationed in Belarus engaged the drones, reportedly downing at least one, as explosions echoed and a burning drone was sighted, alarming Gomel residents.

The discharged anti-aircraft artillery reportedly originated from the 1530th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (Unit 31458), equipped with S-400 and Pantsir systems, based at "Zyabrovka." One downed drone crashed onto a brick warehouse in Gomel, igniting the facility. Notably, air raid sirens in Gomel remained silent during the response to the kamikaze drones.

Throughout the night, additional "Shaheds" were detected entering Belarusian airspace at intervals of 2:28 AM, 3:10 AM, 6:47 AM, 6:56 AM, and 7:54 AM, with some returning to Ukraine while others targeted deeper regions in Belarus like Mazyr, Khoiniki, and Bragin.

The Belarusian Air Force's fighter jets from Baranovichi were active throughout the incident, launching missiles in attempts to intercept the drones. Around 2:30 AM, multiple missile launches and drone impacts were confirmed near the Khoiniki district.

Out of the eight drones, two were definitively shot down over Gomel and Khoiniki, while six either returned to Ukraine or went missing.

This marks the second documented engagement by Belarusian Air Force fighters against drones launched by Russian forces, and a first for Russian air defenses operating against their own "Shaheds" in Belarusian skies.

