Russian ambassador: North Korean workers could help to rebuild Donbas

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia that north Korean workers could be involved in the restoration of Ukrainian cities destroyed by the Russian army. Matsegora blamed Ukraine for the destruction.

"There are prospects for cooperation between the DPRK and the Donbas republics, and they are quite extensive. Highly qualified, hardworking and ready to work in the most difficult conditions, Korean construction workers will be a very serious help in restoring social, infrastructure and industrial facilities destroyed by the retreating Ukronazis," he said.

According to him, North Korea is also "extremely interested" in manufacturing components for its industrial equipment in the territory of Ukraine.

The restoration of the infrastructure of Mariupol alone will cost more than $ 14 billion, said in early July, the mayor of the city Vadim Boychenko.

In the second half of May, Mariupol came under the control of Russian troops and the forces of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. According to local authorities, during two months of continuous shelling and blockade, thousands of Mariupol residents were killed and up to 90% of the buildings were destroyed.

