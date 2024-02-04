Russian armed forces' failed offensive near Novomykhailivka sparks controversy and criticism Sunday, February 4, 2024 12:00:54 PM

In the Russian media space, discussions continue about the recent failed offensive by the Russian Armed Forces near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The "total remotely executed rout of a helpless armored group" has sparked controversy and suggests broader issues relating to the ability of Russian military forces to adapt to the conditions of the war in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on February 3rd.

On February 3rd, a Russian military blogger claimed that "genuine patriots" were disappointed by footage of the failed attack on January 30th. The war correspondent criticized so-called "traitors," including experts who frequently appear on Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov’s TV shows.

The correspondent has referred to these as "traitorous scum from Solovyov’s nest," claiming that Russian forces supposedly have sufficient supplies of electronic warfare (EW) and communications systems to counter Ukrainian FPV drones' strikes. However, drawing on personal conversations with Russian military personnel stationed near Avdiivka, the war reporter noted that such statements do not reflect reality, stating, "We don’t have as many radio stations as the number of our vehicles being destroyed."

Several war correspondents expressed concern that the Russian military-political leadership is unlikely to heed these complaints. They highlighted the issue of Ukrainian drone superiority at the frontline as one of the most pressing for Russia.

Analysts say that President Vladimir Putin’s statement describing unmanned drones as the "Achilles' heel" of Russian forces suggests that Russian leadership is concerned about the Russian Armed Forces' ability to adapt and regain maneuverability on the battlefield.

The ISW reported earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced near Bakhmut.

Additionally, it was reported that the Kremlin warns against the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine. According to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, NATO is already "ineluctably drawn" into a major war.

